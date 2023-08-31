New BetMGM NFL Week 1 Offer: Claim $1,500 Bonus for ANY Game!
Get a no-sweat bet up to $1,500 for NFL Week 1 at BetMGM
By Joe Summers
BetMGM has a brand new sign-up bonus available for new users ready to score a BIG payday to start the NFL season.
Following an initial deposit, your first wager of up to $1,500 will be covered by BetMGM and refunded in bonus bets if you lose, giving you another chance on the house! Here's how to sign up and claim your share for Week 1:
BetMGM NFL Sign-Up Bonus
If you sign up for BetMGM and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $1,500 will be returned in bonus bets if you don't win, guaranteed!
Follow these easy steps to lock in your $1,500 bonus:
1. Sign up for BetMGM with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
That's it! Your first wager of up to $1,500 will then automatically be refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
That means you can bet on ANYTHING in Week 1, knowing you'll either win or live to bet another day. Whether you're picking an individual matchup or even cooking up a parlay is up to you, just be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus.
Only new BetMGM users in states with legal sports betting have access to this exclusive offer. It's only available for a limited time, so sign up for BetMGM today before it's too late!
How to Bet on the NFL at BetMGM
BetMGM offers a variety of ways to bet on your favorite NFL teams, including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, parlays, futures and more.
Take a moment to explore the 'NFL' section after you sign up and make your deposit to find your best bet. Only your first wager counts towards the offer, so choose wisely!
Thanks to this offer, you can bet however you want in Week 1 up to $1,500 without sweat. Great promos like this one aren't the only reason to sign up for BetMGM.
Why Choose BetMGM?
This is one of America's most popular sportsbooks, featuring a rewards program, exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials and responsible gaming tools to help you along the way.
The user-friendly interface makes it easy to check out the day's best games, and BetMGM also offers lines on smaller sports and international competitions, giving you even more chances to win.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.