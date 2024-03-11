BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Today
Sign up and bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets immediately
By Joe Summers
You can officially bet on sports in North Carolina and BetMGM is kicking things off with an instant $150 bonus for any $5 bet, win or lose!
New users who bet $5 or more on any game today will immediately receive $150 in bonus bets simply for placing the wager, letting you turn right around and keep on betting. It's the easiest $150 you'll make all week!
Here's what to do:
BetMGM North Carolina Promo
If you sign up for BetMGM, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any game today, you'll instantly and automatically be credited $150 in bonus bets. Whether you win or lose, you're cashing at +3000 odds!
Simply follow these steps and you'll get your $150 bonus:
1. Sign up for BetMGM with this link (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity and location in North Carolina
3. Deposit at least $10
4. Bet $5 or more on any game in any sport
That's it! Upon placing your wager, you'll instantly be rewarded with $150 in bonus bets to use freely. Just be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though your first wager only has to be $5.
BetMGM App Review
BetMGM has an easily accessible platform via mobile app on the App Store or Google Play, and you can use your account on a desktop as well. With competitive odds on every major professional and collegiate league, you'll love how much there is to bet on with what'll soon be one of North Carolina's top sportsbooks.
What is BetMGM?
BetMGM is one of the country's leading sportsbooks, operating in more than 20 states with unique brand partnerships that let you earn rare prizes and experiences as you bet. The sportsbook venture was originally founded in 2018 and the current CEO is Adam Greenblatt.
How Do Bonus Bets Work at BetMGM North Carolina?
You can view your bonus bet balance in your account section, though you'll be able to use them when you put a wager in your bet slip and go to bet it. BetMGM makes it easy to navigate through your options and ensure you have the most recent updated odds before placing a wager.
Note that if you bet $25 with a bonus bet and win $25, you'll only get the profit and your bonus bet balance will deplete.
Is BetMGM Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, as of March 11, BetMGM is operational in North Carolina and you can sign up with this link to start betting right away.
Is BetMGM Legal in South Carolina?
No, South Carolina does not allow legal sports betting. Any residents will need to physically travel to North Carolina to verify their location in order to place a regulated sports bet with BetMGM.
Why is BetMGM North Carolina a Good Sportsbook?
With some of the most competitive odds on the market as well as a unique rewards system, BetMGM is one of the country's most popular sportsbooks.
As you bet, you'll earn rewards like extra bonus bets or even once-in-a-lifetime experiences at BetMGM resorts nationwide! There are helpful tutorials and responsible gaming tools to guide you as you go and exclusive daily odds boosts that help make BetMGM an industry leader.
BetMGM Refer-a-Friend Bonus
BetMGM will assign you a special referral link that lets you earn up to $100 in bonus bets for every person who signs up and starts betting using your link (up to 20 people). You'll find the shareable referral link in the account management section on the upper right corner of the desktop or in a drop-down menu in the mobile app.
How Old Do You Have to Be to Use BetMGM in North Carolina?
According to North Carolina law, you must be 21+ and physically located in North Carolina to use BetMGM. You'll need to verify your identity and location prior to placing any bets.
North Carolina Sportsbook Promo Codes
