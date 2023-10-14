BetMGM Sign-Up Bonus: Win $200 INSTANTLY on ANY College Football Game Today
Turn a $10 bet into $200 in instant bonus bets with this limited-time offer at BetMGM
You can never guarantee anything in college football except when it comes to winning a $200 bonus today at BetMGM!
FanSided readers like yourself will win $200 in bonus bets just for signing up with BetMGM Sportsbook and betting $10 or more on any college football game today!
Here’s how you can claim your bonus bets in time for today’s action:
BetMGM College Football Sign-Up Bonus
You’ll be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets INSTANTLY after you place your first bet of $10 or more at BetMGM Sportsbook.
Here’s how you can lock in your $200 bonus:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $10 or more on any college football game today
That first bet MUST be at least $10 to win your bonus bets, so pay close attention to that step!
Since you’ll have your bonus bets on hand right away, you won’t have to wait to start placing your wagers on today’s games – whether that be going all-in on one bet or spreading out your action.
But let’s make sure you know how to place that first bet.
How to Bet on College Football at BetMGM
There are tons of fun ways for you to back your favorite college football teams and players at BetMGM.
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NCAAF’ to see odds on all of the upcoming games. Scroll through the options until you find a game you want to wager on.
Click on it to see all of your available options. When you settle on a bet you like, don’t forget to put at least $10 on it!
What to Expect at BetMGM
BetMGM offers odds on plenty of sporting action, not just college football!
It’s easy to find what you’re looking for on BetMGM’s user-friendly site, including odds boosts and other fun promotions that offer bonus opportunities.
Sign up with BetMGM today to give yourself a $200 boost to try your hand at betting on college football!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.