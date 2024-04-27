BetMGM Virginia Promo Guarantees $1,500 Bonus Bet Refund for New Users
Bet big on any sport with a second chance to win with this offer from BetMGM!
This is one of the best times of the year to find value betting on sports with the NBA, NHL, MLB and more going on and BetMGM is making that even easier for you!
You’ll have two chances to win big when you sign up with BetMGM thanks to its new-user offer: a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,500!
BetMGM Virginia Bonus Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Promo Code
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
None needed
How to Claim BetMGM Bonus in Virginia
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses at BetMGM:
- Click on this link to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
That’s it! As soon as you deposit $10 or more, your next bet will be fully backed by the house and returned as bonus bets (for up to $1,500) if you lose.
What Are BetMGM Bonus Bets?
BetMGM bonus bets are house credits you can use to bet on sports instead of using real money from your account.
That means that the value of your bonus unfortunately won’t be returned to you when wagering since it’s house credit.
But your winnings will be cash that you can withdraw!
How to Use BetMGM Bonus Bets
BetMGM makes it easy for you to apply your bonus credit to any wager in any sport.
Select your best bet to add it to your bet slip and then click on that bonus option before placing your bet.
It’s up to you how you want to spend your bonus, but keep in mind that it expires seven days after it hits your account.
Don’t let yours go to waste!
What States is BetMGM Legal In?
BetMGM Sportsbook is available to use in these states: AZ, CO, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, DC, WV and WY
BetMGM Refer-A-Friend Bonus
You’ll get $100 in bonus bets for every person you refer to sign up with BetMGM, but there are some requirements to unlock your bonus.
Start out by sending your unique referral link to a friend who hasn’t yet signed up with BetMGM Sportsbook.
That friend needs to sign up through that link and then deposit and wager at least $100 within 30 days of creating their account.
Whenever all of those steps are complete, you’ll both get $100 in bonus bets!
You can earn up to $2,000 in bonus bets (20 referrals) through this refer-a-friend program each month.
BetMGM Promo Terms & Conditions
The T’s & C’s for this offer are pretty standard.
You must be a new user to BetMGM Sportsbook, at least 21 years old and located in a state with legal access to BetMGM.
Then, you must sign up with BetMGM, deposit $10 or more and place that first bet during the promotional period.
What is the Best Virginia Sportsbook?
Virginia sports fans have access to all of the best sportsbooks in the nation, and BetMGM is one of the top options.
It’s been in the betting industry for several years and has rewards and promotions you can’t find anywhere else.
For years, you’d have to travel to Las Vegas to gamble at an MGM Resort, but now you can bet with BetMGM in the comfort of your own home!
But that doesn’t mean you should only sign up with BetMGM.
Signing up with several sportsbooks puts the power in your hands – giving you access to the best odds on every wager and more bonus offers!
Best Virginia Sportsbook Bonus Promo
BetMGM has the biggest sign-up bonus available in Virginia, but that doesn’t mean it’s the best one.
Here are the top sign-up bonuses you can claim today in Virginia:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat SGP
$10
$5
None needed
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None needed
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FANSIDED1000
Click each link below to sign up with these sportsbooks and start stacking your bonus rewards.
