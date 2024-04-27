Biggest Caesars Sportsbook Michigan Promo Ever: Get $1,000 Bonus Now
Bet big with a second chance to win on the NBA, NHL, MLB or anything else at Caesars!
This is one of the best times of the year to find value betting on sports with the NBA, NHL, MLB and much more going on right now!
Caesars Sportsbook is giving you up to two chances to cash in big on it by offering its new users a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000!
- Caesars Sportsbook Michigan Promo Code Details
- How to Claim Caesars Sportsbook Promo in Michigan
- What Are Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
- How to Use Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Bets
- What States is Caesars Sportsbook Legal In?
- Caesars Sportsbook Refer-A-Friend Bonus
- Caesars Sportsbook Promo Terms & Conditions
- What is the Best Michigan Sportsbook?
- Best Michigan Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Caesars Sportsbook Michigan Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Promo Code
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
FANSIDED1000
How to Claim Caesars Sportsbook Promo in Michigan
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet at Caesars Sportsbook:
- Click this link to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use this promo code: FANSIDED1000
- Deposit $10 or more
That’s it!
Just sign up, use the promo code and deposit $10 or more. Once that’s done, your first bet will be backed by the house and returned as bonus bets if you lose (for up to $1,000).
What Are Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
If you lose your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll get a bonus-bet refund so you should know what you’re working with.
Bonus bets are house credits that you can use to bet on sports instead of risking your own money.
You should note that the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering (win or lose), but your winnings will be real cash you can withdraw.
How to Use Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Bets
Using your bonus bets at Caesars Sportsbook couldn’t be easier.
Find your best bet and click on it to add it to your bet slip. Then, look for the option to apply bonus credit, click it and place your bet.
You can use your bonus bet on any wager in any sport at Caesars, but keep in mind that it expires 14 days after you receive it, so you won’t want to wait too long to spend yours.
What States is Caesars Sportsbook Legal In?
You can bet with Caesars in 21 U.S. states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WY, WV, and Washington D.C.
Caesars Sportsbook Refer-A-Friend Bonus
Caesars Sportsbook has one of the best rewards programs in sports betting, and you’ll earn 5,000 rewards points for every friend you refer to sign up!
It’s easy. Find your unique referral link in your account and then send it to a friend who hasn’t signed up with Caesars Sportsbook yet.
Then, your friend must sign up with Caesars via that link, deposit $50 or more and bet $50 or more.
Once that’s finished, you’ll both get 5,000 rewards credits within seven days!
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Terms & Conditions
The key details to know about the fine print of this offer is in the timing.
You must make that first no-sweat bet within 30 days of your account’s creation and that bet also must settle within that 30-day window.
In order to sign up, you must of course be a new user who is at least 21-years-old and located in a state with legal access to Caesars Sportsbook.
Finally, don’t forget to use the promo code and deposit at least $10!
What is the Best Michigan Sportsbook?
Michigan has access to some of the very best sportsbooks, and there’s no good reason to pick just one.
In fact, it would be a disservice to yourself to do so.
If you sign up with multiple sportsbooks, you’ll be able to ensure you’re always betting with the best odds and you won’t ever have to miss out on a fun promotion.
That being said, why not start at Caesars?
It has several years of experience in sports betting, one of the best apps that allows you to bet on-the-go and some rewards you can’t find anywhere else.
Best Michigan Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Caesars has a big-time welcome bonus for sports bettors in Michigan, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best.
DraftKings has the best offer, considering you can unlock $200 in guaranteed bonus bets with just a $5 bet.
Here are the top sign-up bonuses you can claim today in Michigan:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat SGP
$10
$5
None needed
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FANSIDED1000
