4 NFL Teams that fit every item on Bill Belichick's wish list
Bill Belichick will evaluate each team in need of a head coach next season, but some spots just make more sense than others.
By Jack Posey
Seattle Seahawks make a lot of sense for Bill Belichick
The Seahawks make sense for most coaching candidates. Although they are likely to hire a young coach after relieving 72-year-old Pete Carrol of his duties, Seattle seems like a spot that would intrigue Belichick.
The Seahawks have a young and talented offense (Kenneth Walker, D.K. Metcalf, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba) along with veteran leaders such as Geno Smith and Tyler Lockett. And after Drew Lock’s impressive comeback win against the Eagles earlier this season, you never know what Belichick would make of that QB battle.
And with the Seahawks legacy of great defense and Belichick’s defensive mindset, it would make sense. The Seahawks have a great defense including Tariq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, and Quandre Diggs. Led by veteran Bobby Wagner, the Seahawks could turn into another all-time defense crafted by Bill Belichick.
The Seahawks haven’t won a Super Bowl since blowing out the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVII on the backs of the great 'Legion of Boom' defense. If they want to win championships, it seems there is no better option than Belichick.