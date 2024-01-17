4 NFL Teams that fit every item on Bill Belichick's wish list
Bill Belichick will evaluate each team in need of a head coach next season, but some spots just make more sense than others.
By Jack Posey
Atlanta Falcons have already interviewed Bill Belichick
Of course, I have to mention the only team that Bill Belichick has interviewed with to this point, the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons seem to be going all out in their search for a head coach after interviewing Jim Harbaugh as well. But with the way Belichick knows how to utilize his talent, which was a big complaint of Arthur Smith, Belichick seems like the right move. The Falcons need some more pieces to help push them over the top, including a quarterback, but Belichick is undoubtedly a step in the right direction.
The Falcons have three big talents on offense at skill positions. First is Bijan Robinson, just a rookie this year. We saw how explosive he can be with the ball in his hands. Next is Kyle Pitts, an absolute unicorn of a player who was used more as a decoy under Arthur Smith. Last is Drake London, who has No. 1 wide receiver potential. Under Belichick, these players would see an increase in usage, especially if he can find the right offensive coordinator.
The Falcons also have a sneaky good defense, something not often said about Atlanta in the recent past. The Falcons feature an impressive secondary led by Jesse Bates, who had six interceptions in his first season in Atlanta. The Falcons are just a few pieces short of being a scary good team.