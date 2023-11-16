Billy Napier isn’t backing down from criticism of Florida football’s current state
With the Florida Gators not even being bowl-eligible yet, fans have been quick to criticize the program. Billy Napier is not responding kindly to this.
After losing to LSU and heading into the final stretch of the college football season not even bowl-eligible, things in Gainesville have taken a turn for the worse with fans and analysts calling for Billy Napier to be fired for not turning around the rebuild fast enough. As noted by Saturday Down South, the coach is not backing down from his critics by saying that "we (Florida) are in the middle of their process".
The Gators will could end this season with only five wins with their final two games against top-ten Missouri and a playoff hopeful Florida State. While the schedule was hard and this season was a rebuilding year, Napier is feeling the heat.
Florida Football:How much leg-room does Napier have in year-3?
Napier will most likely have to get this team to seven wins (including bowl game) for him to keep his job after next season. The Gators' schedule might get a little easier with teams like UCF, Miami (FL), and a buy game against Samford, but Florida will still have to beat a handful of teams in the SEC if they want to reach a bowl game.
Considering how much the transfer portal impacts college football today, it's impossible to project whether the Gators will have enough talent to get three or more SEC wins. Still, this program is very far off and needs to be able to beat lower-tier SEC squads. Florida does play a Texas A&M team that will be in the first stage of their own rebuild.
They also play a Mississippi State program that will most likely not be a mid-tier SEC team next season. Additionally, it's unclear what LSU will look like next season if Jayden Daniels leaves.
There is a clear path for the Gators to get back to a bowl game. While Napier might have to defend his record now, there is a roadmap for him to get the Gators back on track.