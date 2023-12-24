Bonus Code BetMGM: $1,500 No-Sweat Bet for ANY NFL Christmas Game!
Get a second chance if your first bet doesn't hit at BetMGM
By Joe Summers
We've got NFL action on Christmas Day and BetMGM has a special holiday sign-up bonus to help you score a BIG win!
Your first wager of up to $1,500 will be covered by BetMGM and refunded in bonus bets if you lose, letting you try again on the house if need be!
Here's how to get started:
Bonus Code BetMGM: $1,500 No-Sweat First Bet
If you sign up for BetMGM and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $1,500 will automatically be returned in bonus bets if you don't win, guaranteed!
To get your no-sweat first bet, follow these easy steps:
1. Sign up for BetMGM with this link (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity and location
3. Deposit at least $10
That's it! No matter what you bet on, your first wager of up to $1,500 will be refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the offer, though your first bet can be however much you'd like. You'll either win or live to bet another day, but only your first wager is covered.
This offer is only accessible to new BetMGM users in states with legal sports betting. Sign up for BetMGM now!
How to Bet on Christmas NFL at BetMGM
BetMGM offers odds on all of the day's action and you can bet however you want, whether it's on the moneyline or spread or even a player prop or parlay!
Go to the 'NFL' section after you make your deposit to explore your options. The 49ers vs. Ravens matchup is the game of the day, but don't hestitate to bet on a different game if you prefer that.
You'll get a second chance if things don't go your way, but great offers like this aren't the only reason you'll love BetMGM.
Why Choose BetMGM for Sports Betting?
This is one of the country's most popular sportsbooks for good reason, featuring exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program that'll keep your bonuses rolling in for the foreseeable future.
Up-to-the-minute live odds updates ensure you have the most recent information before betting, while markets for smaller sports and international competitions allow even more ways to find value.
Don't miss out on the biggest bonus available for the holidays. Sign up for BetMGM today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.