3 remaining free agents the Boston Red Sox should sign, 2 to avoid
The Red Sox have been active of late, and must continue to be if they want to compete in 2024.
The Boston Red Sox were quiet for much of the offseason but have been active of late, signing Lucas Giolito and trading Chris Sale away for Vaughn Grissom. Replacing Giolito with sale gives them more reliability for sure, but Sale's upside is a big loss for Boston even with them getting Grissom, their presumed everyday second baseman.
The Red Sox are probably slightly better than they were in 2023 with the moves they've made, but they're going to need to continue to pile on if they want to compete in an extremely difficult AL East. Pursuing these three free agents while avoiding two others would be a good place for Craig Breslow to start.
5) The Red Sox need to sign a frontline starter like Jordan Montgomery
The biggest need for Boston has been their rotation all offseason. Even after signing Giolito with Sale aboard the Red Sox needed a starter, and now with Sale gone they need a legitimate frontline starter. Most of the aces are off the board, but Jordan Montgomery has pitched his way into being a legitimate frontline arm on a good team. He served that role perfectly for the Rangers, helping them not only make the playoffs, but win the World Series.
Montgomery began his career with the Yankees and spent parts of six seasons with the Bronx Bombers before being traded to the Cardinals at the 2022 trade deadline. Part of the reasoning for that trade was the Yankees thinking he wouldn't be part of their postseason rotation. All he's done since then is prove them wrong.
Montgomery played a huge role in getting St. Louis to the postseason in 2022 and after being traded to the Rangers this past season, he was even better. Overall this season split between St. Louis and Texas, Montgomery posted a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts and 188.2 innings of work. He was even better in October, putting up a 2.90 ERA in six appearances (five starts).
The Red Sox would have to spend a pretty penny to get Gumby to Beantown, but for a team in desperate need for frontline starting pitching, it's worth Boston's while. They can cry poor all they want, but they've got the money to get it done. Even if it requires a salary dump of some sort, signing a pitcher of Montgomery's caliber is a must for this team to have a chance.