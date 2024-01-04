3 remaining free agents the Boston Red Sox should sign, 2 to avoid
The Red Sox have been active of late, and must continue to be if they want to compete in 2024.
4) The Red Sox need to sign a better starting pitcher than Mike Clevinger
Right now, the Red Sox have a rotation with some upside, but full of inconsistency. Giolito is joined by arms like Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford. Replacing Sale with Giolito might get them more starts than innings, but Giolito hasn't tossed many high quality innings in a couple of years now.
The Red Sox' rotation had a 4.68 ERA this past season, good for 22nd in the league. They replaced Sale who had a 4.30 ERA in his 20 starts with Giolito who might've made 13 more outings, but had an ERA of 4.88.
Mike Clevinger actually had a strong year if you only pay attention to his 3.77 ERA, but his 4.13 xERA, 4.28 FIP, and 5.15 xFIP suggest he could be in for some major regression in 2024. Considering the fact that he had a 4.33 ERA the season prior, that's probably around what his next team should expect in 2024. He's not a bad pitcher by any means, but the Red Sox need more high-end production than that.
In addition to the fact that Clevinger is nothing more than a third or fourth starter at best on a good team, he's had a very difficult time staying healthy. Not only has he made 30+ starts just once in his career, he's made 25+ starts only once. Boston needs more quantity and quality than what Clevinger would provide.