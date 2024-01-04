3 remaining free agents the Boston Red Sox should sign, 2 to avoid
The Red Sox have been active of late, and must continue to be if they want to compete in 2024.
3) Blake Snell should be the Red Sox top priority if they can't land Montgomery
Blake Snell is a pitcher with a lot of deficiencies. He himself has had trouble staying consistently healthy, he's had serious command issues, and struggles to pitch deep into games. Two of those things were under display this past season even with Snell taking home a Cy Young award. He led the league in walks, and despite his dominance, was tied for 24th in innings pitched. For a pitcher who led the majors in ERA by nearly half a run, you'd expect more.
Despite his obvious weaknesses, the Red Sox would be foolish to not pursue him. Will he put up a season as good as the one he had this past season in a Red Sox uniform? Probably not, but his upside is simply too great for this team in desperate need of some talent in their rotation to ignore.
Snell when at his best is untouchable. His final 22 starts of the year saw him put up a 1.18 ERA. That's a number you'd see in MLB The Show. He allowed just 115 hits in 180 innings of work, and struck out 234 batters. That was tied for third in the majors, only behind Spencer Strider and Kevin Gausman.
The Red Sox parting with Sale might've gotten rid of some uncertainty, but also got rid of his tremendous upside. Snell would get that upside back while also providing a bit more on the durability side. Sure, it'll cost a lot, but again, Boston has the means to make this happen. They're the Boston Red Sox. If they miss out on a more consistent arm like Montgomery, they need to play the upside game and sign Blake Snell.