3 remaining free agents the Boston Red Sox should sign, 2 to avoid
The Red Sox have been active of late, and must continue to be if they want to compete in 2024.
2) Michael Lorenzen isn't much better than what the Red Sox already have
The Red Sox rotation is full of back end rotation guys with some upside. That's essentially what Michael Lorenzen is. Adding more depth is fine and well, but the Red Sox need pitchers they can expect to give them six or seven strong fairly consistently anchored at the top of their rotation. Lorenzen is not that.
The 31-year-old has contributed in a variety of roles in the majors. He's worked primarily in relief, has even hit a little bit, and has lately transitioned into a starting pitcher. He pitched fairly well for the Angels in his 18 starts in 2022, earning a chance to prove himself further as a starter for the Tigers in 2023.
It looked like Lorenzen was on his way to doing more than just prove that he can start, as he made the all-star team with the Tigers. He posted a 3.58 ERA in his 18 starts with Detroit before a trade at the deadline sent him to the Phillies. He looked even better in his first two starts with Philadelphia, even tossing a no-hitter in his second start as a Phillie. It all went downhill from there.
Lorenzen struggled in his next five starts before being moved to the bullpen. He'd pitch in low-leverage spots the rest of the way, including the postseason. Lorenzen seemed to simply run out of gas, which is the last thing Boston would need from him. He blew past his previous career high which was set in his rookie year with 153 innings pitched. That rookie year which occurred back in 2015 is the only other season he's topped the 100 inning mark.
He'd be a fine depth add, but the cost it'd take to add Lorenzen would be more than simply depth. The Red Sox need to do better than Lorenzen and Giolito in a rotation that was subpar in 2023.