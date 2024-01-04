3 remaining free agents the Boston Red Sox should sign, 2 to avoid
The Red Sox have been active of late, and must continue to be if they want to compete in 2024.
1) Teoscar Hernandez would give the Red Sox a needed right-handed power bat
Pitching is the obvious priority for this Red Sox team, but that's not to say that their lineup is perfect. Yes, they ranked 11th in runs scored this past season which is solid, but they could still use Hernandez's right-handed power bat to stick in the middle of their order.
When thinking about the best hitters on this Red Sox team, names like Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Masataka Yoshida, and Jarren Duran might come to mind. The common denominator with those four players is that they're all left-handed. That's part of why the Alex Verdugo trade simply had to happen. They were and still are too left-handed at the top of their order.
Adding Tyler O'Neill to replace Verdugo and Vaughn Grissom to play second base gives them a pair of right-handed bats, but Boston needs to add more thump from the right side. They hope that a healthy Trevor Story can provide some of that, but adding another big bat like Teoscar Hernandez to primarily DH for them in Justin Turner's place who also has the ability to play the outfield makes a lot of sense.
What should put this over the top for Boston is Hernandez's ability to crush baseballs at Fenway Park. In his career in Boston, Hernandez has slashed .282/.344/.606 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI in just 45 games. Only Shohei Ohtani and Corey Seager had higher than a .606 slugging percentage this past season, just to put into perspective how insane Hernandez's slugging has been at Fenway in his career. He played there often as a member of the Blue Jays.
He wouldn't come cheap, but would help the Red Sox in a variety of ways, adding more length and flexibility to their lineup.