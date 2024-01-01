3 home run moves the Red Sox must hit instead of crying poor
The Boston Red Sox need to act like the big-market organization they are, rather than crying poor.
By Dhendrix1
Red Sox should wait and prioritize Roki Sasaki in 2024
If all else fails, it's time to rebuild and look ahead to the future. Use this season to groom young prospects and get them the reps they need. Allow guys like Marcelo Mayer, Ceddanne
Rafaela, Wikelman Gonzalez, and others to take the next stride in their respective careers. They will all likely be on the 40-man roster by 2025.
In this process, the Red Sox have to go all in and through all of the money for Roki Sasaki next off-season when he becomes available in 2024. Sasaki just turned 22 years old a month ago and is getting better by the day. Sasaki should be more affordable due to his age, and he hopes to make the transition to MLB in similar fashion to Shohei Ohtani, whose finances were limited back when he signed with the Angels.
Sasaki is a once-in-a-generation type of talent and he has shown us time and time again both in the World Baseball Classic and in Japan. He is a star and would be at any level and in any league. If the Red Sox miss out on all of the above possibilities, they need to do whatever it takes to bring in Sasaki.
He will be in MLB eventually, and if they can help it, it should be in a Red Sox uniform.