Broncos surprisingly ditch their best chance at stopping Patrick Mahomes next season
The Denver Broncos have released their best bet at stopping Patrick Mahomes next season.
By Mark Powell
The Denver Broncos don't stand much of a chance against the Kansas City Chiefs as currently constructed. Denver just sent their quarterback, Russell Wilson, packing via free agency, taking on a huge dead cap number in the process.
Wilson wasn't the only expensive Bronco to lose his job this week, as Denver also released Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, who was expected to be a popular trade target this offseason. Had Simmons been on the Broncos roster at the start of the new league year, it could have cost them over $18 million against the cap.
Not only did Denver fail to get anything back in return for Simmons -- a player the Detroit Lions and other reportedly coveted -- but the Broncos are also losing their Patrick Mahomes stopper.
"Justin will always be a Bronco, and we thank him for the outstanding manner in which he represented our organization on and off the field. We wish Justin, his wife Taryn, and their children Laney, Shae and Kyler the very best in the future," the organization said in a statement.
Justin Simmons was the Broncos best chance to stop Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
Simmons has recorded five interceptions against Mahomes in his career, by far the most by an opponent of the Chiefs QB. The second-most interceptions recorded by a single player against Mahomes is two.
While Simmons would have cost the Broncos significant capital to keep, his absence also makes this Broncos team arguably the worst in the AFC West. Sean Payton has embraced an all-out reconstruction of the roster, and that includes the defensive side of the ball. The Broncos need to clear cap space, but unless Simmons is open to re-signing in Denver at a lesser cap hit, he'll sign with a contender for a reasonable asking price.
Simmons is at a delicate age, as he turned 30 last season. However, he also had one of his best seasons to date, being named second-team All-Pro with three interceptions.
If any player is taking a sigh of relief this morning, it's Mahomes, whose path to extending dominance over his division just got a little easier.