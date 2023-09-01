Caesars + DraftKings College Football Promos: Win $450 Bonus GUARANTEED on ANY Week 1 Game!
Bet on any college football game this weekend and win $450 in bonuses guaranteed
By Joe Summers
We've got a glorious weekend of college football ahead and you can start your season with a MASSIVE win thanks to a pair of sportsbook promos exclusive to FanSided readers.
New users at Caesars and DraftKings will win a GUARANTEED $450 bonus betting on ANY game! Even if you lose, you'll walk away a big winner. Here's how to claim each offer:
Caesars College Football Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FANSIDEDGET and bet $50 or more on any game, you'll receive $250 in bonus bets whether you win or lose!
All you have to do is sign up for Caesars with that FANSIDEDGET promo code, then deposit $50 and bet at least $50 on any college football game.
You'll get one $50 bonus bet once your wager settles, then four more credited to you weekly every Monday until you're at $250. That means you can keep betting weekly on the house to stay active!
Only new Caesars users in states with legal sports betting have access to this exclusive promo. It won't last, so sign up for Caesars now to lock in your $250 bonus!
DraftKings College Football Promo Code
DraftKings has a fantastic offer available too: Bet $5, Win $200 INSTANTLY! Bet $5 or more on any game this weekend and you'll instantly receive $200 in bonus bets just for trying.
You don't need a promo code, but you do need to sign up, deposit at least $10, then bet $5 or more on any game.
After placing your wager, you'll instantly be credited $200 in bonus bets. Just be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus.
Similar to the above, you must be a new DraftKings user in a state with legal sports betting to claim the offer. We've waited long enough for college football's return, so celebrate accordingly by signing up for DraftKings today!
Why Bet on College Football at Caesars and DraftKings?
These are two of America's premier sportsbooks, giving users a trusted brand to use while enjoying all of the college football action. They both offer moneyline and spread odds, player props, futures, parlays, totals and more.
You'll see lines for smaller games and lesser-known schools, so you're not just limited to the biggest teams.
On top of great promos like these, they both also feature exclusive odds boosts, responsible gaming tools, helpful tutorials, rewards programs, and user-friendly interfaces to make your life easy.
Sign up for Caesars and DraftKings today to see what you've been missing out on!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.