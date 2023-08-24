Caesars + FanDuel NFL Promos: Win $450 Bonus Betting on ANY Preseason Game Plus $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket!
Bet on any NFL Preseason game, win $450 bonus to use on your favorite football bets this fall with these limited-time offers at Caesars and FanDuel
The NFL Preseason is almost over, but don’t start looking ahead to the regular season just yet!
FanSided readers who sign up with Caesars and FanDuel sportsbooks during the NFL Preseason and follow our step-by-step instructions will be rewarded with $450 in guaranteed bonus bets to use this fall!
As a special bonus, you’ll ALSO receive a code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket with the offer from FanDuel!
Keep reading to learn more about each offer and how you can access your bonus bets as soon as today.
Caesars NFL Promo Code
You’ll receive $250 in bonus bets – $50 for each of the next five weeks – when you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and bet your first $50 or more.
Here’s how you can secure your $250 bonus:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use our promo code FANSIDEDGET
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $50 or more
- Bet $50 or more on any wager (like either NFL Preseason game tonight!)
Once your first bet of $50 or more settles, you’ll receive your first $50 bonus. Then, you’ll receive a $50 bonus for each of the next four weeks.
With your bonus bets spread out like that, you can bet on your favorite NFL teams for FIVE WEEKS knowing that you’ll have more bonuses coming each week.
FanDuel NFL Promo Code
You’ll be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets PLUS a code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket simply for signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook and placing your first bet of $5 or more.
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
Each step above is required, so make sure you meet the minimum requirements for your first deposit and first bet.
As soon as you lock in that first bet of $5 or more, you’ll be guaranteed to win $200 in bonus bets no matter what happens.
With extra betting money like this, you could make a parlay of your favorite Week 1 bets and try to keep your wins rolling over week-by-week OR look into season-long bets on your favorite teams and players!
Now let’s make sure you know how to place those first bets.
How to Bet on the NFL at Caesars and FanDuel
There are TONS of fun ways to bet on the NFL at Caesars and FanDuel sportsbooks even before the season begins!
You can bet on the preseason, Week 1 matchups or even look into season-long bets on your favorite teams or players!
For the purpose of those first bets, let’s stick with the preseason.
Once you’ve signed in, navigate to the ‘NFL Preseason’ section for odds on all of the upcoming matchups and then decide which games you might want to wager on.
Don’t forget to click on each matchup to explore all of the available betting options or combine your best bets into a parlay!
Sign up with Caesars and FanDuel today to take the sweat out of your first bets on this new NFL season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.