New Caesars Football Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat Bet for ANY Game!
Bet on any football game at Caesars and get a second chance if you don't win
By Joe Summers
We've got a huge football weekend ahead with both NFL and college action and Caesars Sportsbook is spicing things up with a fantastic new sign-up promo.
Your first wager of up to $1,000 will be covered by Caesars and refunded in bonus bets if you lose, giving you another chance to win on the house!
See below how to sign up and claim this offer before the weekend.
Caesars Football Sign-Up Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FANSIDED1000 and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $1,000 will automatically be refunded in bonus bets if you don't win!
To get your no-sweat $1,000 bet, follow these easy steps:
1. Sign up for Caesars with this link
2. Use the promo code FANSIDED1000
3. Deposit at least $10
Boom! Your first wager of up to $1,000 will then be refunded in bonus bets if you lose, no matter what you bet on.
Whether you're looking at an individual game or a parlay, you can fire away knowing you'll either win or live to bet another day!
Only new Caesars users in states with legal sports betting can claim this exclusive promo. Set yourself for a wildly profitable weekend by signing up for Caesars now!
How to Bet on Football at Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars is one of the country's most popular and accessible sportsbook, offering tons of ways to bet on football including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, futures, parlays and more.
Take a moment to explore the user-friendly interface after you sign up and make your deposit. Only your first wager is covered by the special promo, so choose wisely!
Fantastic promos like this one are just one reason you'll love Caesars.
Why Choose Caesars Sportsbook?
Caesars gives users exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and an industry-leading rewards program to keep the paydays coming.
The sportsbook has odds on smaller sports and international competitions as well as up-to-the-minute live odds updates, giving you even more ways to win across different matchups.
See what you've been missing out on - sign up for Caesars today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.