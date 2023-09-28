Celebrate Kentucky Sports Betting Launch with $250 Guaranteed Bonus Caesars Promo
Bet your first $50, win five weeks of $50 bonus bets with this new offer at Caesars KY
Caesars Sportsbook is officially live in Kentucky and that should be exciting enough in itself, but it’s about to get even BETTER!
FanSided readers in Kentucky who sign up with Caesars on launch day (today!) and follow our instructions below will win FIVE WEEKS of $50 bonus bets – totaling $250 in bonuses.
Here’s how you can make the most of Caesars coming to your state:
Caesars Kentucky Sportsbook Promo Code
You’ll get $250 in bonus bets – $50 for five consecutive weeks – when you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and bet your first $50 or more.
Here’s how you can secure your $250 bonus:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook KY
- Use our promo code FANSIDEDGET
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $50 or more
- Bet $50 or more on anything
As long as you use the promo code and bet at least $50, that first $50 bonus will arrive when your first wager settles.
Then, you’ll get four more $50 bonuses (one each Monday) until you hit $250 total!
That means you can bet on anything this week, then use a $50 bonus once a week for FIVE WEEKS! The beauty is that you can bet on anything you’d like from College Football to the NFL, MLB and more.
Now let’s make sure you know how to get started, since legal sports betting is brand-new to Kentucky.
How to Bet at Caesars Sportsbook
You can bet on your favorite sports, teams and players at Caesars Sportsbook, even if they’re out-of-season!
And there are tons of different ways you can bet, too. You could keep it simple and pick a team to win or cover a spread. Or you could bet on over/under the total projected points, player props, same-game parlays and more!
Once you’ve signed in to Caesars, find the sports listing and then navigate through the options until you find your sport of choice.
You’ll either be greeted with odds on upcoming games or futures bets for upcoming seasons.
Don’t forget to put at least $50 on that first bet!
What to Expect at Caesars
Caesars is one of the most popular names in gambling for good reason.
Along with a wide variety of betting lines that are easy to find, Caesars also offers odds boosts, other fun promotions and a rewards program to give you even more chances to cash in.
Sign up with Caesars today to find out what Kentucky has been missing out on and get $250 in bonus bets just for trying!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.