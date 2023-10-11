Caesars Kentucky Promo Code: Win $250 GUARANTEED Bonus on ANY Game!
By Joe Summers
Caesars Sportsbook is celebrating Kentucky's legalization of mobile sports betting with a phenomenal sign-up promo that'll guarantee you a BIG win to start your career!
New users who bet $50 or more on any game will win $250 in bonus bets GUARANTEED. Even if you lose, you'll get a $250 bonus just for trying.
See below how to sign up and claim this exclusive Kentucky offer.
Caesars Kentucky Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FANSIDEDGET and bet $50 or more on any game in any sport, you'll receive $250 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome!
Follow these steps to get your $250:
1. Sign up for Caesars with this link
2. Use the promo code FANSIDEDGET
3. Bet at least $50 on any game
Boom! Whether you win or lose, you'll get one $50 bonus bet as soon as your wager settles then four more distributed weekly every Monday until you're at $250 total.
You can thus bet on your favorite teams each of the next five weeks on the house without ever having to win a bet!
Only new Caesars users in Kentucky have access to this exclusive offer and it won't last long. Give your bankroll a huge boost to get started - sign up for Caesars now!
How to Bet at Caesars Sportsbook in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to bet at Caesars, including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, parlays, futures and more.
Whether you're backing the Wildcats against Mizzou this weekend or looking at a different matchup is up to you, but you'll get that $250 regardless thanks to this offer!
Take a moment to explore the user-friendly interface after you sign up and make your deposit to explore your options. That $250 bonus will give you plenty of chances to get comfortable with betting.
Great promos like this one aren't the only reason to sign up for Caesars though.
Why Choose Caesars in Kentucky?
Caesars is one of the country's top sportsbooks, giving users exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and an industry-leading rewards program that gives you extra bonuses as you bet.
They offer odds on smaller sports and international competitions as well, so you're not just limited to the top action of the day and can find value elsewhere!
There's no better way to celebrate legal sports betting. Sign up for Caesars now and see what you've been missing out on!
