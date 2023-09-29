Caesars Kentucky Promo Code: Win Five Weeks of $50 Bonus Bets
Bet $50 on any game, win $250 in guaranteed bonus bets with this exclusive offer at Caesars Kentucky
Sports betting has finally come to Kentucky and you can celebrate with FIVE WEEKS of $50 bets on the house!
FanSided readers in Kentucky have access to an exclusive sign-up offer at Caesars Sportsbook: bet $50 or more on ANY game, win five weeks of $50 bonus bets – totaling $250 in guaranteed bonuses!
Here’s how you can give yourself five extra chances to win at Caesars:
Caesars Kentucky Promo Code
You’ll get $250 in total bonus bets – $50 for five straight weeks – when you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and bet your first $50 or more.
Here’s how you can secure your $250 bonus:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook KY
- Use our promo code FANSIDEDGET
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $50 or more
- Bet $50 or more on any wager
That first $50 bonus will hit your account as soon as your first bet of $50 or more settles. Then, you’ll receive a $50 bonus on each of the next four Mondays.
That means you can pick out your favorite bets each week with total confidence, knowing that you’ll be betting with house money for five weeks.
But before you get ahead of yourself, let’s make sure you know how to get started.
How to Bet at Caesars Sportsbook
You can bet on many of your favorite teams and players at Caesars Sportsbook even if they’re out of season!
Once you’ve signed in to Caesars, look for the sports listing at the top of the page and then find your sport of choice.
From there, you’ll either be greeted with odds on upcoming games or futures bets on seasons to come.
When you find a game you want to bet on, be sure to click on it so you’re aware of all of your betting options.
And don’t forget: you need to put at least $50 on that first bet!
What to Expect at Caesars
Caesars is one of the best-known names in the sports betting space for good reason.
You’ll find up-to-the-minute odds on games big and small on an easy-to-use site. Caesars also treats its customers to odds boosts, a tiered rewards program and other fun promotions that will give you more bonus opportunities!
Sign up with Caesars today to kick off your sports betting career in Kentucky with five weeks of bonus bets to get you on the right track.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.