Caesars MLB Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet on ANY MLB Playoff Game Today!
Bet on either playoff game today and get a second chance on the house if you lose
By Joe Summers
Caesars Sportsbook's newest sign-up promo will help you score a MASSIVE payday betting on either MLB Playoff game today!
Your first wager of up to $1,000 will be covered by Caesars and refunded in bonus bets if you lose, giving you TWO chances to cash in Astros vs. Twins or Orioles vs. Rangers!
See below how to sign up and claim this exclusive offer.
Caesars MLB Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FANSIDED1000 and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $1,000 will automatically be refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
Follow these steps to get your $1,000 no-sweat first bet:
1. Sign up for Caesars with this link
2. Use the promo code FANSIDED1000
3. Deposit at least $10
That's it! No matter what you bet on, your first wager of up to $1,000 will be returned as bonus bets if things don't go your way.
Note that only your first wager is covered by the offer and you must deposit $10 first to activate the bonus. You can then bet freely knowing you'll either win or get another chance!
Only new Caesars users located in states with legal sports betting have access to this exclusive promo. It won't last long, so sign up for Caesars today and let's get this party started!
Astros vs. Twins Odds, Spread and Total at Caesars
Cristian Javier takes the mound for Houston to battle Sonny Gray of the Twins with the series tied at 1-1. Minnesota is a slight favorite with the total set at 8 runs, though you could place any bet on this game you'd like with this offer!
Gray certainly has an edge based on regular season performance, compiling a 2.79 ERA over 184 innings while Javier posted a 4.56 ERA in 162 innings. Houston has postseason experience, but the Twins are playing like they belong thanks to an incredible stretch from Carlos Correa.
Check out all the player props for this game as well to find your favorite wager, though this isn't the only game on today!
Orioles vs. Rangers Odds, Spread and Total at Caesars
The Orioles' backs are against the wall, needing a win to extend their season. Dean Kremer gets the start against Nathan Eovaldi and Kremer represents a dependable arm for a desperate Baltimore squad.
Texas' offseason spending spree has paid immediate dividends as the Rangers find themselves one win away from the ALCS. Eovaldi was spectacular against the Rays in his lone postseason start so far, hurling 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball to help seal that series.
This will be Kremer's first playoff start of his career, so he's got an excellent opportunity to etch his name in Baltimore lore with a strong outing.
However you choose to bet today, make sure you do it at Caesars. Get your $1,000 no-sweat bet by signing up for Caesars now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.