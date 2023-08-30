Caesars MLB Promo Code: Build Your Postseason Bankroll with GUARANTEED $250 Bonus!
Secure five straight weeks of $50 bonus bets with this limited-time offer at Caesars Sportsbook
The MLB season has hit the home stretch and you can prepare for the postseason by betting on your favorite teams with FIVE weeks of $50 bonuses!
FanSided readers who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and bet their first $50 or more on ANYTHING will be rewarded with $250 in total bonus bets.
Here’s how you can put yourself in a position to win this MLB Postseason starting today:
Caesars MLB Promo Code
You’ll be rewarded with five $50 bonuses when you sign up and bet your first $50 or more with this limited-time offer at Caesars Sportsbook.
Here’s how you can secure your bonus bets:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use the promo code: FANSIDEDGET
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $50 or more
- Bet $50 or more
Each step above is essential, so make sure that you use the promo code and then place a first bet of $50 or more!
With five $50 bonuses, you can pick out your best bets each week with confidence, knowing that you’ll have more bonuses coming.
Now let’s make sure you’re aware of your available betting options.
How to Bet on MLB at Caesars Sportsbook
There are tons of fun ways for you to bet on your favorite MLB teams and players at Caesars Sportsbook.
You could simply pick a team to win, back a team on the run line, bet on the total runs or MUCH more, including individual player props on hits, walks, strikeouts and home runs, same-game parlays and futures bets!
Once you’ve signed in, navigate to the ‘MLB’ section where you’ll be greeted with odds on all of the upcoming games.
From there, be sure to click on any games you’re interested in to explore ALL of the potential betting options available.
Why Bet at Caesars Sportsbook?
Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation for good reason.
Along with a wide variety of betting lines on all of your favorite sports (not just the MLB!), you’ll also have access to odds boosts, a rewards program and other fun promotions that will keep you coming back for more!
Sign up with Caesars today to take advantage of one of the best promotions around while it’s still here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.