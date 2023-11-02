Caesars NBA Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet on ANY Game Tonight!
Get a second chance at Caesars if your first bet doesn't go your way
By Joe Summers
Looking to bet on tonight's loaded NBA slate? Caesars Sportsbook has a fantastic sign-up promo that'll give you a second chance if you lose!
If your first bet loses, you'll get refunded in bonus bets up to $1,000 on the house. You'll enjoy all the action with no sweat and it only takes a few clicks to start.
Here's what to do:
Caesars NBA Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FANSIDED1000 and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $1,000 will be returned as bonus bets if things don't go your way!
Follow these steps to get your no-sweat first bet:
1. Sign up for Caesars with this link
2. Use the promo code FANSIDED1000
3. Deposit at least $10
Following your deposit, your first wager of up to $1,000 will automatically be refunded in bonus bets if you lose!
If you win, you'll get your winnings. If you lose, you'll get to try again like it never happened! Only your first bet counts with the promo, though you can bet on any game however you'd like.
You must be a new Caesars user in a state with legal sports betting to claim the $1,000 bonus and it won't be available for long. There's no better way to enjoy the NBA tonight - sign up for Caesars now!
How to Bet on the NBA at Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars offers a variety of ways to bet on all the action tonight, ranging from moneyline and spread picks to player props, totals, parlays and more!
Go to the 'NBA' section after you sign up with that promo code and make your deposit to explore your options. You'll either win or live to bet another day thanks to this promo.
That being said, great offers like this one aren't the only reason you'll be glad you signed up for Caesars.
Why Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook?
This is one of the country's most popular and trusted sportsbooks, featuring an industry-leading rewards program, exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, a user-friendly interface and more.
Caesars also offers odds on smaller sports and international competitions, allowing even more chances to find value!
It's a new month. Start November with a HUGE payday and sign up for Caesars now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.