Caesars NFL Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus if Either Team Scores on Thursday Night Football!
Unlock five weeks of $50 bonus bets with this limited-time offer at Caesars Sportsbook
The NFL has FINALLY returned and you can cash in on the fun as long as one team scores tonight (in what world does that not happen??)!
FanSided readers who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and bet $50 on tonight’s Chiefs vs. Lions NFL kickoff will win $250 in bonus bets if 1+ points are scored!
Here’s how you can win your bonus:
Caesars NFL Promo Code
You’ll receive $250 in bonus bets – $50 for five weeks – when you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and bet your first $50 or more.
Here’s how you can secure your $250 bonus:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use our promo code FANSIDEDGET
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $50 or more
- Bet $50 or more on any Chiefs vs. Lions wager
Once your first bet of $50 or more settles you’ll receive your first $50 bonus (as long as one team scores). Then, you’ll receive a $50 bonus for each of the next four Mondays!
That means you can bet on Weeks 1-5 of this new NFL season with bonus bets on the line!
Now let’s make sure you know how to bet on tonight’s game.
Lions vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
The Lions are underdogs on the road at Kansas City, but the line has shifted all the way down to +4.5 for Detroit (+192 Moneyline) due to Travis Kelce’s knee injury.
But you don’t have to pick a side to win your bonus bets. You could bet on the over/under 53 total points, pick an individual player prop, an alternate betting line or combine your best bets into a parlay!
Once you’ve signed in to Caesars, navigate to the ‘NFL’ section to find odds on all of the Week 1 matchups. Lions vs. Chiefs will be the first game listed.
Be sure to click on the matchup so you can explore all of the available betting options. Then, be sure to put at least $50 on your first bet!
Why Bet at Caesars?
Caesars has a wide variety of betting options on all of your favorite sports (not just the NFL)!
That means you can spread out your bonus bets to College Football, MLB and more if you want!
Caesars also features odds boosts and other fun promotions that will give you more chances to cash in after your initial bonus bets are gone.
Sign up with Caesars today to celebrate the start of a new NFL season with five weeks of bonuses to get you started.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.