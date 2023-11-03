Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo: $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet for ANY Game!
Get a second chance on the house if your first bet loses at Caesars Sportsbook
By Joe Summers
Looking to score a HUGE payday capitalizing on Kentucky's legalization of sports betting? You've come to the right place!
Caesars Sportsbook is covering your first wager of up to $1,000. If you lose, you'll get the funds back as bonus bets to try again, giving you a second chance on the house on any game!
See below how to claim this limited-time promo before it expires.
Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code
Simply sign up for Caesars with our promo code FANSIDED1000 and deposit at least $10, then your first wager of up to $1,000 will automatically be refunded as bonus bets if you don't win, guaranteed!
Follow these steps to get your no-sweat $1,000 first bet:
1. Sign up for Caesars with this link
2. Use the promo code FANSIDED1000
3. Deposit at least $10
You're now ready to bet! No matter what you wager on, your first bet of up to $1,000 will be returned as bonus bets if you lose.
You'll either win or live to bet another day, though only your first bet counts towards the promo. Choose wisely and be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus!
Only new Caesars users in Kentucky can access this exclusive promo and it's only available for a short time. Sign up for Caesars now and get a second chance if your first bet doesn't go your way!
How to Bet at Caesars Sportsbook in Kentucky
Caesars Sportsbook offers odds on all of the top action, whether you want to back the Wildcats or Cardinals, or look at a different sport entirely.
You can utilize this offer on a moneyline or spread pick, player prop, total, future or even a parlay! It's up to you, though remember only the first wager is covered.
The user-friendly interface makes it easy to explore your options, while up-to-the-minute live odds ensure you have all the latest information before placing a bet.
Why Choose Caesars Sportsbook in Kentucky?
This is one of the country's most popular sportsbooks, featuring exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and an industry-leading rewards program that'll keep your bonuses rolling in.
Caesars offers odds on smaller sports and international competitions as well, allowing even more ways to find value outside of the most popular wagers.
Join the masses that are scoring huge paydays with legal sports betting - sign up for Caesars now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.