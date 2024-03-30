Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo: How to Use $1,000 in Bonus Bets on App
Get a second chance if your first bet doesn't hit at Caesars
By Joe Summers
Kentucky is out of the NCAA Tournament, but residents can still score a BIG payday thanks to Caesars Sportsbook's exclusive sign-up promo!
Your first wager of up to $1,000 will be covered by Caesars and refunded in bonus bets if you lose, letting you try again on the house if you don't win!
See below how to claim this limited-time offer and a breakdown of why Caesars is a top sportsbook in Kentucky.
How to Claim Caesars Sportsbook Promo in Kentucky
Follow these steps to get your $1,000 no-sweat first bet:
1. Click this link to sign up for Caesars
2. Use the promo code FANSIDED1000
3. Deposit at least $10
That's it! After your deposit, you can bet on anything you want and your first wager of up to $1,000 will be refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though that first bet can be any amount you'd like. You'll either win or live to bet another day thanks to this promo!
Only new Caesars users in Kentucky or another legal state in which the sportsbook operates can claim this promo. Get a second chance if you need it - click here to sign up for Caesars now!
What Are Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets let you bet on games and teams without using your own money. If you win a bonus bet, you'll get the profit from the wager and not the stake.
If, for example, you win a $25 bonus bet on a team with +200 odds, you'll get $50 deposited into your account that can be bet with or withdrawn.
How to Use Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
Once you fill out your bet slip, you'll be prompted to either use real money or a bonus bet if one is available. Check the 'Bonus Bet' box before betting and you're all set.
Note that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them. Check your account each day and stay active to maximize your potential rewards!
Is Sports Betting Legal in Kentucky?
Yes, sports betting is fully legal in Kentucky for anyone 21 years and older.
Is Caesars Sportsbook Legit in Kentucky?
Yes. Caesars is widely considered one of the best and most trusted sportsbooks in the state, featuring exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, a user friendly interface, mobile app and responsible gaming tools to guide you as you bet.
With a rewards program that leverages Caesars' casino and resort brands to give you access to unique prizes, this is as legit as it gets!
Is Caesars Sportsbook Legal in Kentucky?
Yes, Caesars has been legal in Kentucky since September 2023.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Kentucky?
Yes. There are no restrictions for betting on college sports or teams per Kentucky state law.
What is the Best Kentucky Sportsbook?
Caesars has everything you could ask for, though the "best" Kentucky sportsbook is a matter of personal preference. I'll give the nod to Caesars thanks to their rewards program and partnership with the NFL that lets you watch games directly in the app!
That being said, it's wise to download each available sportsbook app to take advantage of every welcome bonus and the unique features at each one. Since this is a competitive market, different sportsbooks can have different odds for the same bet.
Thus, I recommend shopping around before placing a wager to ensure you're maximizing your potential value.
