Caesars Sportsbook NFL Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet on ANY Game Today!
Get a second chance on Caesars if your first bet doesn't win
By Joe Summers
Looking for a HUGE payday betting on the NFL today?
Caesars Sportsbook is covering your first wager of up to $1,000! If you lose, you'll get the funds back as bonus bets to try again on the house!
See below how to claim your no-sweat first bet before the day's action gets underway.
Caesars Sportsbook NFL Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat Bet
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FANSIDED1000 and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $1,000 will automatically be refunded in bonus bets if things don't go your way!
Follow these steps to get your $1,000:
1. Sign up for Caesars with this link
2. Use the promo code FANSIDED1000
3. Deposit at least $10
Boom! Your first bet of up to $1,000 will then be covered no matter how you choose to bet.
Note that only your first wager will be refunded if you lose. Choose wisely and be sure to deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus.
Only new Caesars users in states with legal sports betting can claim this promo. Give yourself a second chance if your first bet doesn't hit - sign up for Caesars now!
How to Bet on the NFL at Caesars Sportsbook
Whether you're looking at a team to simply win or prefer a different type of bet, Caesers offers a variety of betting lines for today's games.
Take a moment to explore the user-friendly interface after you sign up and make your deposit. You'll either win or live to bet another day thanks to this offer!
There are several teams on a bye this week, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be a winner in Week 10.
Why Bet at Caesars?
Users love the exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and industry-leading rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flowing in.
Caesars has betting markets on smaller sports and international competitions as well, providing more ways to find value!
Take advantage of this tremendous opportunity to boost your bankroll - sign up for Caesars today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.