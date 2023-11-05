Caesars Sportsbook NFL Promo Code: $1,000 Second-Chance Bonus Bet for ANY Game!
Get two shots at a massive payday for the price of one at Caesars
By Joe Summers
We've got thrilling NFL action all day and Caesars Sportsbook has a terrific sign-up promo that'll help you bring home a HUGE payday.
Your first wager of up to $1,000 will be covered by Caesars and refunded in bonus bets if you lose, giving you another chance on the house!
See below how to claim this exclusive offer.
Caesars Sportsbook NFL Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FANSIDED1000 and deposit at least $10, your first bet of up to $1,000 will automatically be returned as bonus bets if you don't win, guaranteed!
Follow these steps to get your no-sweat first bet:
1. Sign up for Caesars with this link
2. Use the promo code FANSIDED1000
3. Deposit at least $10
That's it! No matter what you choose to bet on, that first wager of up to $1,000 will be covered.
If you win, you'll get those winnings. If you lose, you'll get the funds back to try again like it never happened! Only your first wager counts towards the promo, so choose wisely.
You must be a new Caesars user in a state with legal sports betting to claim this offer. Give yourself a second chance if you lose by signing up for Caesars now!
How to Bet on the NFL at Caesars Sportsbook Today
Caesars has odds on all the games today, whether you're looking at Sunday Night Football or prefer a different matchup is up to you.
You can utilize this offer with ANY bet. Moneyline or spread picks work, as do player props, totals, futures, parlays and more!
Go to the 'NFL' section and explore your options before locking in that first wager. You can bet with confidence thanks to the $1,000 no-sweat bet in your pocket!
Why Choose Caesars Sportsbook for NFL Sports Betting
This is one of the country's most popular sportsbooks for good reason, including exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and an industry-leading rewards program.
Caesars also has betting markets for smaller sports and international competitions as well, providing tons of ways to find value!
There's no better way to get prepped for the holiday season than with a glorious payday. Sign up for Caesars now and see what you've been missing out on!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.