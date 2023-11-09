Caesars Sportsbook Promo: $1,000 No-Sweat Bet on ANY NFL Week 10 Game!
Give yourself two chances to win big betting on the NFL this week at Caesars Sportsbook
By this point in the NFL season, you probably have a good feel for which teams are the best to bet on, but you won’t have to worry about that today!
You’ll be rewarded with a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000 just for signing up with Caesars Sportsbook and following our instructions below – giving you TWO chances to win big!
Here’s how you can take the sweat out of betting on the NFL in Week 10:
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
Your first bet will be returned as bonus bets matching what you risked up to $1,000 if you lose at Caesars Sportsbook.
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use the promo code FANSIDED1000
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
Just sign up, use the promo code and deposit $10 or more! Then your first bet at Caesars will automatically be backed by the house.
You can play this opportunity any which way you want, but why not put it on the line this week on an NFL matchup you love?
You’ll have PLENTY of options, too. Let’s make sure you’re aware of them.
How to Bet on the NFL at Caesars Sportsbook
There are tons of different wager types when it comes to betting on your favorite NFL teams and players at Caesars.
You could keep it simple and bet on a team to win or cover the spread. Or you could bet on over/under the projected total points, bet on players to score touchdowns and much more.
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on this week’s games. Scroll through your options and click on any matchups that interest you to see all of your available betting lines.
And don’t forget that your no-sweat offer only applies to that first bet!
Why Bet at Caesars Sportsbook?
Caesars Sportsbook is one of the biggest names in sports betting and you’re about to find out why it’s so popular!
You’ll be able to bet on all of your favorite sports (even if they’re out of season) with tons of up-to-the-minute betting odds.
And there’s more rewards waiting to be claimed, including odds boosts, a customer loyalty program and other promotions.
Sign up with Caesars today to take the sweat out of your best NFL bet while you still can!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.