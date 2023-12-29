Caesars Sportsbook Promo: $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet for ANY NFL Week 17 Game!
By Joe Summers
We've got a full slate of NFL action ahead just two weeks shy of the playoffs and Caesars Sportsbook has a special sign-up offer that'll score you a MASSIVE payday.
Your first wager of up to $1,000 will be covered by Caesars and refunded in bonus bets if you lose, giving you TWO chances to win for the price of one.
Here's how to get started:
Caesars Sportsbook Promo: $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FANSIDED1000 and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $1,000 will automatically be refunded in bonus bets if you don't win, guaranteed!
Follow these steps to get your no-sweat first bet:
1. Sign up for Caesars with this link
2. Use the promo code FANSIDED1000
3. Deposit at least $10
That's it! No matter what you bet on, your first wager will be refunded in bonus bets if you don't win.
Be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the wager. After that, your first bet can be on anything you'd like. You'll either win or live to bet another day thanks to this offer.
Only new Caesars users in states with legal sports betting can claim this promo. Sign up for Caesars now!
How to Bet on the NFL at Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars offers a variety of ways to bet on the week's big action, whether you're looking at the marquee matchup between Baltimore and Miami or prefer a different game.
You can back a team on the moneyline or spread or look at a player prop, parlay or something else entirely. It's up to you, provided you follow the steps above.
Fantastic promos like this one aren't the only reason you'll love Caesars, though.
Why Choose Caesars Sportsbook for Sports Betting?
This is one of the country's best and most popular sportsbooks, featuring exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flowing.
Up-to-the-minute live odds updates ensure you have the latest information while betting, while markets on smaller sports and international competitions give you more ways to find value.
Don't miss out on a bonus this big - sign up for Caesars today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.