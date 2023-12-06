Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat Bet for ANY Bowl Game!
Take two chances at winning big this bowl season when you sign up with Caesars
If you’re a college football fan, you’re surely excited about the upcoming month of bowl games and you can take TWO chances at cashing in big on it!
You’ll be rewarded with a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000 that you can use to back your favorite team in their bowl game – giving you a second chance to win if you’re wrong!
Here’s how you can take the sweat out of this college football bowl season:
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
If you lose your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,000!
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use the promo code FANSIDED1000
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
It’s simple. Just sign up, use the promo code and deposit $10 or more. Your first bet at Caesars will then be automatically backed by the house.
Of course, you could use this no-sweat bet on ANY wager, but why not on one of the exciting bowl games coming up? After all, this is the last stretch of college football we’ll have to bet on for MONTHS!
Here’s how you can access odds on these games.
How to Bet on College Football Bowl Games at Caesars
You can bet on your favorite college football teams in a variety of fun ways this bowl season at Caesars Sportsbook.
Once you’ve signed in, click on ‘NCAAF’ to see odds on all of the upcoming games (some may not be listed due to pending opt-outs). Scroll through the list and click on each matchup you’re interested in betting on to explore all of your available options.
You could bet on anything from picking a team to win or cover the spread, to betting on the total points, alternate spreads and much more.
And don’t forget: your no-sweat bet only applies to that first wager, so choose carefully!
Why Bet at Caesars Sportsbook?
You can bet on any of your favorite sports at Caesars Sportsbook, even if they’re out of season!
It’s easy to find what odds you’re looking for thanks to Caesars’ easy-to-use site and up-to-the-minute odds on games big and small.
And there’s more rewards waiting for you, too, including odds boosts and other promotions to give you more chances to win bonus bets.
Don’t let this college football season end without taking your shot at cashing in on it. Sign up with Caesars today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.