Football Fans: Claim a $1,000 No-Sweat Bet for 49ers vs. Chiefs!
Get a second chance if your first bet doesn't hit at Caesars
By Joe Summers
The big game is almost here and Caesars Sportsbook has a fantastic new sign-up promo to help you score a HUGE win betting on 49ers vs. Chiefs!
Your first wager of up to $1,000 will be covered by Caesars. Bet on anything you want and if you lose, you'll get your funds back as bonus bets to try again.
See below how to claim your no-sweat bet.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FANSIDED1000 and deposit at least $10, your first bet will automatically be refunded in bonus bets if things don't go your way!
Follow these simple steps to get your bonus:
1. Sign up for Caesars with this link
2. Use the promo code FANSIDED1000
3. Deposit $10 or more
That's it, you're now ready to bet!
There are tons of options in the big game and no matter what you bet on, your first wager of up to $1,000 will be covered by this promo. You'll either win or live to bet another day!
Only new Caesars users in states with legal sports betting have access to this limited-time offer. Make sure you're ready for Sunday - sign up for Caesars now!
How to Bet on Football at Caesars Sportsbook
The Chiefs are short underdogs to the 49ers in the game and Caesars offers tons of ways to bet on the game, including normal bets like moneyline and spread picks in addition to special novelty props exclusive to this contest.
Explore the user-friendly interface and go to the 'NFL' section after you sign up and make your deposit to check out your options. Use that FANSIDED1000 promo code and you'll get two chances for the price of one!
Fantastic promos like this one aren't the only reason you need to sign up for Caesars, though.
Why Choose Caesars Sportsbook for Sports Betting?
This is one of the country's most trusted and dependable sportsbooks, featuring a unique rewards system, exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials and responsible gaming tools to guide you as you grow more comfortable with betting.
Live odds markets even let you bet during games, while markets for smaller sports and international competitions give you a variety of ways to find value throughout the year on top of the typical leagues.
Find out what you've been missing out on - sign up for Caesars today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.