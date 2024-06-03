New Caitlin Clark rivalry fueled by savage Chennedy Carter comment
By Mark Powell
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever picked up their second win of the season on Saturday against the Chicago Sky, but it didn't come easy. Clark took a number of cheap shots, with most prominent coming from Chennedy Carter, who appeared to aim an expletive at Clark while body checking her to the floor.
After the game, Carter claimed she didn't want to talk about Clark, and refused to take any questions on the topic. However, Carter wasn't as bashful on social media, as she liked tweets taking shots at Clark and even made a more direct comment on the Threads app.
Carter claimed that Clark doesn't add much value to the game except for her three-point shooting, which is false. Clark is an excellent passer and playmaker with the ball in her hands. Thus far in her brief WNBA career, she has put up better numbers than Carter has over the course of her career.
WNBA needs Caitlin Clark rivalries
But, it's tough to blame Carter for trying to get under Clark's system. Basketball is a petty game, and one which features plenty of trash talk in each and every matchup. If this is the Sky's version of the Jordan Rules, I don't have much of a problem with it. Basketball needs rivalries, and it will make the WNBA better as a result. It helps that Angel Reese plays for Chicago, too.
For her part, Clark took a subtle dig at Carter, saying that her foul "wasn't a basketball play," while also acknowledging that hard fouls are part of the game.
"Yeah, I wasn't expecting that," Clark said. "But it's just like, respond, calm down and let your play do the talking. It is what it is. It's a physical game, go make the free throw and then execute on offense. Feel like that's what we did."
Clark also said that it isn't in her nature to retaliate, as she knows that'll play into the opposing team's hand.
"It is what it is," Clark said. "I feel like I'm just at the point where you accept it and don't retaliate. Just let them hit you, be what it is, don't let it get in your head and know it's coming. I think at this point, I know I'm gonna take a couple hard shots a game, and that's what it is."
As Clark continues to improve and adjust to the professional game, she'll garner more respect. For now, though, she's the new kid on the block, and one who's getting a lot of attention from new viewers.