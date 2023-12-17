CFB Coaching Carousel: Georgia adds USC DBs coach, Trojans hire former Alabama GA
Both Georgia and USC have new defensive backs coaches as part of Fran Brown taking over at Syracuse. Donte Williams leaves USC for Georgia, while Doug Belk leaves Houston for USC.
By John Buhler
Although the only head-coaching vacancy still available heading into the week before Christmas is at Troy, the other Trojans over at USC are making moves within the defensive coaching staff. With former Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown taking over at Syracuse, Kirby Smart opted to pry former USC interim head coach Donte Williams to join his staff in Athens to lead the defensive backs.
Williams was an ace recruiter on both Clay Helton and Lincoln Riley's staffs. While Alex Grinch's defensive scheme made everyone associated with him look terrible, clearly, Smart is willing to look beyond the X's and O'x to land more Jimmies and Joes. Williams suffices a huge need felt by Brown's exodus to Syracuse. As far as who is replacing Williams at USC, how about Doug Belk from Houston.
Belk is a Georgia native with coaching ties to Alabama, West Virginia and Houston prior to leaving the Cougars to come aboard D'Anton Lynn's first defense in Los Angeles. While Belk may not have the notoriety of someone like Williams, he is an up-and-comer in the college coaching game. For Smart not to bring home this Georgia native in favor of Williams speaks highly of both defensive coaches.
Here is Georgia welcoming Coach Williams to Dawg Nation over social media on Saturday night.
And here is USC welcoming Coach Belk to the Trojan Family about an hour before the Williams news.
There is reason to be very optimistic about the coaching hires both Georgia and USC just made.
What you have to keep in mind is that when a team makes a change at the helm of its coaching staff, it has a ripple effect across countless teams and families. The Williams and Belk hires were possible because of the following four coaching decisions. Brown leaving Georgia for Syracuse, Grinch out at USC, Lynn replacing Grinch at USC and Dana Holgorsen being out at Houston. They all contributed.
For the Williams hire, Georgia regains another ace recruiter in the defensive backfield, one with West Coast ties and interim head-coaching experience. His USC run had its up and downs, but was strong enough for Williams to parlay it into being Brown's successor at Georgia. This is the latest example of Smart being adept at replacing top-flight assistants of his with great ones from around the country.
As for Belk, him linking up with Lynn on Riley's staff could be huge for his coaching career. Lynn did extraordinary things last season at crosstown rival UCLA. He may be the son of former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, but he is making a name for himself in his own right in the coaching profession. Going to a more higher-profile job at USC could do wonders for Belk's career.
They may only be position coaches, but they will go a long way towards these teams having success.