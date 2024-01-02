CFB Transfer Portal Rumors: Ohio State QB buzz, Georgia target, Evan Stewart update
- Evan Stewart had a front row seat to a possible transfer destination
- Georgia sets its sights on a defensive star in the portal
- Ohio State may have its QB targeted in the transfer portal
Georgia transfer portal rumors: Dawgs vying for big fish in Nic Scourton
It's of no surprise that, following their complete rout of Florida State in the Orange Bowl as the Seminoles were without virtually every key contributor and starter on both sides of the ball for the contest, the Georgia Bulldogs are now seeing a mass exodus for the NFL Draft after already having a substantial number of players enter the transfer portal in their own right.
But one of the major areas where Kirby Smart's team needed improvement regardless of player movement this offseason was in the defensive front. Georgia lacked the game-changers fans had grown accustomed to seeing in Athens on the defensive line and on the edge. But now it appears that Kirby Smart is making a big move to fill that void, especially with Marvin Jones Jr. hitting the portal and heading to Florida State, incidentally.
Pete Nakos reports that Georgia is one of five teams heavily in the mix for the top edge rusher remaining in the portal, former Purdue pass-rusher Nic Scourton. The Bulldogs have competition from the Seminoles, Missouri Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Texas A&M Aggies after the Louisville Cardinals have reportedly dropped out of the mix for the Big Ten leader in sacks this past season.
With Purdue as a true sophomore, Scourton racked up big numbers in the 2023 season with 10.0 sacks, 15.0 tackles for loss, 50 total tackles, one forced fumble and three pass defenses. Stepping onto the field with a 6-foot-4, 280-pound listed frame, he's already proven early in his college career that he can be a difference-maker off of the edge.
Given the resources Smart and the Dawgs have at their disposal, it would be wise to expect a strong push to land a commitment to fill a major depth need.