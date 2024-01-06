CFB transfer portal rumors: USC hosting perfect solution to quarterback conundrum
USC's quarterback situation was complicated by a big bowl performance and a transfer. UNLV's Jayden Maiava is a good solution.
Bowl season brought good news and bad news for the USC Trojans as they prepare for life after Caleb Williams.
The good news was the performance of backup quarterback Miller Moss in the Holiday Bowl. Moss threw six touchdowns in an eye-opening outing that essentially penciled him in as USC's 2024 starter.
The bad news was two-fold: Five-star freshman Malachi Nelson entered the transfer portal and Moss's outstanding performance possibly scared off potential transfers interested in the Trojans (like Will Howard who just committed to Ohio State). Which top transfer quarterback would come to USC knowing they could lose the starting job to Moss, who has spent two years learning Lincoln Riley's system?
Washington State's Cam Ward declared for the NFL Draft. Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel and UCLA's Dante Moore landed at Oregon. Mississippi State's Will Rogers picked Washington and Oregon State's DJ Uiagalelei committed to Florida State while Aiden Chiles followed Jonathan Smith to Michigan State.
Quarterback options ahead of spring have dwindled, presenting USC with the possibility of going into camp with Moss as the only viable quarterback on the roster.
What could USC do to change that? A very promising option has emerged.
Jayden Maiava visits USC: Trojans can salvage tricky QB situation with transfer
On Friday, multiple recruiting services reported that UNLV's Jayden Maiava was visiting the Trojans over the weekend.
Maiava is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback out of Liberty High School in Nevada. He was a three-star prospect in the class of 2022 and earned a starting job for UNLV after a redshirt season.
Despite opening the 2023 season as a backup, Maiava took over in September and threw for 3,085 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He rushed for three scores and 277 yards on the ground.
There's no getting around it, Maiava isn't the polished NFL prospect USC was initially looking at to help replace Caleb Williams. However, he was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year, showing real promise as a passer with the mobility to create some extra magic.
USC's unique situation at quarterback created a need for a specific profile of quarterback: Someone with the potential to warrant a scholarship at USC, solid playing experience, and the willingness to compete with Moss this offseason while knowing they might have to wait their turn for a chance to start down the line. There just aren't that many QBs out there that check those boxes.
Maiava does.
Maiava would give USC good young depth behind Moss at worst. He can learn from the top quarterback guru in college football and give himself the opportunity to win a starting job at a blue-blood program.
And he could bring other riches USC's way too. Former Michigan State transfer Ricky White starred at UNLV with Maiava, catching 81 passes for 1,386 yards and seven touchdowns en route to All-American nods. Could another transfer be in order?