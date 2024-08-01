Snakebitten Chargers fans cannot be happy about the latest Justin Herbert injury news
By John Buhler
It may only be precautionary, but the latest Justin Herbert injury really throws a wrench in things for the Los Angeles Chargers. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers have diagnosed the team's franchise quarterback "with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot." Team doctors want him to wear a walking boot for two weeks, with all signs pointing to him being ready for the season.
Although a player of Herbert's caliber does not necessarily need to take part in preseason games, this is the first year under a new regime. One of the biggest reasons why Jim Harbaugh left Michigan was to coach this guy. There may have been other issues at hand that led to him wanting to bolt back to the NFL, but we will let the legal system sort that out. It is also Joe Hortiz's first roster he has built.
Right now, I do not view the Chargers as a playoff team. Although Harbaugh-led teams tend to overachieve very quickly, everybody in the AFC West is looking up at Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only that, but the upper half of the AFC is absolutely loaded. I probably view the Bolts as one of the teams in the third quartile of that conference, decent but not a playoff team.
What are the Chargers going to do for a month without seeing Herbert play in any preseason games?
Well, let's take a gander at their quarterbacking depth chart and see who will be the next man up.
Los Angeles Chargers QB depth chart: Who is Justin Herbert's backup?
Here is a look at the Chargers' quarterbacking depth chart, courtesy of our friends over at Ourlads.
- Justin Herbert
- Easton Stick
- Max Duggan
- Casey Bauman
It is really just a bunch of guys after Herbert in the Chargers' quarterback room. Yes, we probably know a little more about Easton Stick in recent years for his ability to have staying power in Los Angeles. Max Duggan was a superstar during his final year at TCU two years ago, but he is not an NFL player. As for Casey Bauman, I just learned that he played his college football over at Montana State.
While this may prove to be invaluable time for guys like Stick as the backup, as well as for Duggan or Bauman to maybe make the roster, wouldn't you have rather had Herbert spend more time with the ones in practice? Again, I am not expecting the Chargers to do much of anything this season, but I am so very tired of being sold a bunch of sizzle and very little steak when it comes to Herbert. I'm hungry.
For now, the Chargers putting Herbert on ice is probably the best thing they can do, but why is it almost always this team? There are a handful of other franchises in the NFL that are just as snakebitten as the Bolts, but for some strange reason, they seem to embody the principles of Murphy's Law more than anyone. Whatever can go wrong will go wrong for the Chargers, I'm afraid.
This injury update may not ruin the Chargers' season, but it has a chance to unravel it in due time.