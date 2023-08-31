Chiefs Rumors: Andy Reid's trick plays, Justyn Ross plan, Patrick Mahomes QB2
With the Chiefs first game of the season exactly a week away, we're finding out more about how the 2023 roster is shaping up.
By Josh Wilson
Justyn Ross has a route to full-time targets with the Chiefs
Coming into the season, rookie Justyn Ross is listed as WR3 on the depth chart, which as you might imagine, makes it unlikely that he'll see his snap count rise very high.
General manager Brett Veach -- as reported by Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star -- concurred with that assessment, describing Ross and Rashee Rice's immediate role as "package player" status.
Though they'll be situational to start, Veach was very clear that he feels they can "graduate" to be used more regularly if they perform well in those situations.
Ross's story going into his rookie season is a very easy one to get behind. He took the world by storm in his rookie year at Clemson, but required surgery for a neck issue he was born with that wasn't found until 2019.
That surgery kept him out for all of 2020, and further unrelated injuries in 2021 and less productive play in 2022 caused his draft stock to plummet.
The decreased production alarmed teams, as did the neck issue, which is a somewhat rare one. It meant the Chiefs got him as an undrafted free agent, which, if he can come even close to what was expected from him following his 2019 year at Clemson, will be a huge steal.
Even if Ross only brings a portion of that to the table, it will still be considered a win for the Chiefs to have found a diamond in the rough.
If you're looking for a guy to root for in 2023, it's Ross.