Chiefs Rumors: Travis Kelce's priorities are straight, AFC outlook, wide receiver panic?
- The panic is real over the Chiefs wide receiver committee
- The Chiefs should be pleased with where they're at in the AFC after a Week 1 loss
- Travis Kelce distracted? Not even with the world's biggest new relationship
By Josh Wilson
Chiefs are on top of the AFC
Well, well, well, the Chiefs lead the AFC West. The Chargers, at 2-2, have had their defense run through week-in and week-out, and Kansas City looks like the easy favorite in the division.
Conference-wide? Kansas City is also at the top. The last remaining undefeated teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers , are in the opposite conference, which means the Week 1 loss has officially been made up by three consecutive wins for Kansas City.
Tied with them in the conference are the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens, also all 3-1.
One thing you have to like about the Chiefs chances of securing the No. 1 overall AFC record and a first-round bye in the playoffs is their strength of schedule. They have the eighth-easiest (25th-hardest) schedule remaining and the third-easiest in the AFC.
Buffalo has the 17th-hardest, Miami 21st, Baltimore 10th.
You have to like a Mahomes and Andy Reid-led team in every game. But you like it even more when the matchups are good.
The Chiefs do have the Dolphins and Bills on the docket this year, but both games are at home. Those will be great opportunities to further separate themselves in the standings if they keep winning the rest of their matchups.