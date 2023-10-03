Chiefs Rumors: Travis Kelce's priorities are straight, AFC outlook, wide receiver panic?
- The panic is real over the Chiefs wide receiver committee
- The Chiefs should be pleased with where they're at in the AFC after a Week 1 loss
- Travis Kelce distracted? Not even with the world's biggest new relationship
By Josh Wilson
Travis Kelce isn't distracted amid Taylor Swift situationship
The Chiefs are 2-0 when Taylor Swift is in attendance, but the public attention the situationship (relationship? I'm not sure if we're there yet officially) between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has drawn is intense. It's easily gotten to a point where one has to wonder if the off-field noise is going to be an issue for Kelce or the Chiefs.
Answer? Probably not. Kelce is a consummate professional, after all.
Page Six reported what Chiefs fans already know well: “During the NFL season, his priority is the Chiefs,” a source told the magazine. “It’s all about the team.”
The source also indicated that the connection is indeed just a situationship at this point, stopping short of saying the duo were dating. It said they were, "hanging out."
The hanging out is going to end in November, as Swift heads out for her international leg of The Eras Tour starting Nov. 9, getting a break at the end of the month. Notably, she's likely to also be out of the country during the Super Bowl in 2024, with her tour in Tokyo and Australia in February.
Very much high school vibes, but it seems to be working for Kelce, who had 60-plus yard games in both Swift-attedned contests. What better way to get the best out of your tight end than him wanting to show off for his new "friend"?
Perhaps most importantly? The article indicates the source said Donna Kelce is fond of Swift. Mom's approval? Go for it, Travis.