4 Cincinnati Reds who won't be back next season, including 1 trade target
The Cincinnati Reds are a team in flux. After nearly making the postseason a few years ahead of schedule, it's time for this organization to transform into a contender.
By Mark Powell
Cincinnati Reds who won't be back: Trade candidate Jonathan India
Former NL Rookie of the Year Jonathan India could be up for grabs this offseason just as he was at the trade deadline. For a Reds team hoping to improve in other areas on their major-league roster, India is a rare piece they can feel comfortable trading given the amount of young infield depth on the team.
When Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain were called up, there was little room for India in the starting lineup. Noelvi Marte playing third base makes that all the more complicated for India moving forward. Still, India is a capable big leaguer with All-Star potential, depending on who you ask.
At the deadline, the Reds were searching for young, controllable starting pitching, and shopping India as a result. That's still a relatively obvious need for Cincinnati. Should they be unable to find affordable starters on the free-agent market, trading India in a package for pitching makes a lot of sense.