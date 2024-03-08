Fansided

How to Claim up to $800 From the Best North Carolina Betting Promos 

Claim $400 in bonus bets for free plus a chance to lock in another $400!

By Vinnie Portell

Mobile sports betting goes live in North Carolina on March 11 and you can set yourself up with up to $800 in bonus bets with just a $10 investment!

DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM are each offering you bonus bets just for signing up early!

Here’s how you can lock in your bonus bets today:

New-User Bonus Offers

DraftKings

FanDuel

BetMGM

Pre-Registration Offer

$100 if you sign up before March 11

$100 if you sign up before March 11

$200 if you sign up before March 11

Welcome Bonus Offer

Bet $5, Get $200

Bet $5, Get $200

N/A if pre-reg offer is used

DraftKings North Carolina Promo: $300 in Bonus Bets

DraftKings is offering you $100 in bonus bets just for signing up ahead of the March 11 launch date!

It’s simple. 

Here’s all you need to do today: 

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook with this FanSided link (no promo code needed) and verify your age (must be 21+), identity and location. 

That’s it! But don’t stop reading now because you’ll have another chance to win bonus bets.

Here’s what you do on March 11: 

Deposit $10 or more into your DraftKings account and then use $5 or more of that on ANY wager. You’ll then get $200 in bonus bets, guaranteed. 

Sign up with DraftKings while this offer lasts!

FanDuel North Carolina Promo: Up to $300 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel is constantly in competition with DraftKings, so it only makes sense that it’s rolling out an identical two-bonus offer as well. 

Here’s how you can lock in your first $100 bonus today: 

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook with this FanSided link (no promo code needed) and verify your information. 

As long as you complete that sign-up process before sports betting goes live, you’ll get $100 in bonus bets!

Here’s what you need to do on March 11:

Make sure you deposit $10 or more and then use $5 or more of that on your first bet. You’ll then get $200 in bonus bets, win or lose!

Sign up with FanDuel today!

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus: Get $200 in Bonus Bets

BetMGM is coming out swinging with the BIGGEST early sign-up offer in North Carolina! 

Here’s what you need to do today:

Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook with this FanSided link (no promo code needed) and verify your information. 

You’ll then get $200 in bonus bets when sports betting goes live – all without needing to make a deposit!

You won’t have access to a welcome bonus if you claim your early-bird offer, but this is as good as it gets, so there’s no reason to wait.

Sign up with BetMGM today!

