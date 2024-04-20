How to Claim FanDuel PA Promo and Get $150 in Bonus Bets Today
Unlock a guaranteed bonus to bet on your favorite teams and players this week at FanDuel PA!
This is one of the most jam-packed times of the year for sports action, with the NBA and NHL playoffs starting, the MLB season in full swing and tons of other sports going on too!
FanDuel is making it easy for you to enjoy all of the fun with $150 in guaranteed bonus bets, and all it takes is placing your first bet of $5 or more to unlock it.
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Pennsylvania
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager this week
That’s it!
As long as you deposit $10+ and put $5+ on your first bet, you’ll be guaranteed to get $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the completion of that first wager, no matter what happens.
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
Your FanDuel bonus bets will arrive as a pool of bet credits you can use to wager on sports instead of risking real money from your account.
If you win a bet you placed with bonus funds, your winnings will be real money that you can either withdraw or use for more wagers!
The only downside to bonus bets is the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering (win or lose) since it’s house credit.
But that’s a small price to pay for a chance to cash in with no risk.
Bonus bets are also non-withdrawable.
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
You can apply your bonus bets to any wager in your bet slip as long as you have bonus bets left to spend at FanDuel.
Find your best bet and then click on it to add it to your bet slip. Then you’ll see an option to apply bonus credit to the stake of the wager.
Make sure you click on that bonus option, then type in how much you want to spend on the bet and place it!
You can use your bonus funds on any bet in any sport, but all bonus bets expire seven days after you initially received them. Don’t wait too long to spend yours!
Is Sports Betting Legal in Pennsylvania?
Yes, online sports betting has been legal in Pennsylvania since May, 2019.
Is FanDuel Legit in Pennsylvania?
Yes. FanDuel is a legitimate sportsbook. Over 1 million sports bettors trust it and it’s a popular go-to sportsbook for many people in Pennsylvania!
Is FanDuel Legal in Pennsylvania?
Yes, FanDuel is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in Pennsylvania.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Pennsylvania?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in Pennsylvania, including in-state schools, but you cannot bet on college player props per state gaming laws.
What is the Best Pennsylvania Sportsbook?
Pennsylvania sports fans have access to the very best sportsbooks in the industry and FanDuel has a good case to make for being the best of the best.
It’s the most popular sportsbook in the nation for good reason, including a top-of-the-line app, big-time promotions and tons of fun betting lines on all of your favorite sports.
But the best way for you to figure out which sportsbook is your favorite is by trying them all.
That way you’ll have access to all of the best odds on the market and you’ll have tons of more bonus bets at your disposal.
Best Pennsylvania Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel has a great welcome bonus in Pennsylvania, but DraftKings has it beat, and there are a couple of other offers you might prefer – depending on your style of wagering.
Here are the other top welcome bonuses available to you today in Pennsylvania with links below to cliam them.
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FANSIDED1000
