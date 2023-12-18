Cleveland Cavaliers: Ranking the 5 best Christmas Day games in team history
Christmas is a special time and has come with memorable NBA moments. Here are the best Christmas games in Cavalier history.
3. 2008: Cavaliers defeat Wizards 93-89
This Christmas Day game between the Cavaliers and the Wizards highlighted the dominance that the Cavaliers had over the Wizards in the mid-2000s. In the 2006 playoffs, the Cavaliers beat them in the first round and in the 2007 playoffs, the Cavaliers swept them.
This matchup was an anticipated one due to the mini-rivalry these teams had. The Wizards were playing without their All-Star point guard, Gilbert Arenas, and were relying on Antwan Jamison to carry the load. He had arguably the best individual performance in this game with 28 points and 6 rebounds.
For the Cavaliers, they were highlighted by Mo Williams scoring a team-high 24 points with LeBron having a quiet night, scoring 18 points.
This game was also very close, with nine ties and lead changes. What really puts the cherry on top is the late fourth-quarter comeback. The Cavaliers were down seven points with under two minutes to go. Three free throws by LeBron and a made 3 by Mo Williams cut the deficit to one with a minute left. Within the last 30 seconds, Anderson Varejao, Williams, and Delonte West hit five throws combined to put them up four and win the game.
The anticipation, the late-game heroics of this game, and winning this game were the reason it made this list. Confirming the dominance over the last two playoffs against the Wizards was a cherry on top for the Cavaliers.