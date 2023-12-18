Cleveland Cavaliers: Ranking the 5 best Christmas Day games in team history
Christmas is a special time and has come with memorable NBA moments. Here are the best Christmas games in Cavalier history.
2. 2009: Cavaliers defeat Lakers 102-87
In the 2008-09 NBA season, the Cavaliers won a league-best 66 games and the Los Angeles Lakers won a Western Conference-best 65 games. It had seemed that there was going to be a collision course in the NBA Finals, featuring these two teams and their respective stars — LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.
Well ... that didn't happen, but the matchup between Kobe and LeBron happened on Christmas the following season. This matchup was the biggest between the two players at the time due to LeBron being named the regular season MVP and Kobe winning the championship and finals MVP.
In this matchup, the MVPs did not disappoint. Kobe had 35 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, one steal and one block while LeBron had 26 points, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. The difference in the game was Mo Williams scoring 28 points while no one else for the Lakers scored more than 13.
This game was not as competitive as the other games because there was just one lead change which happened with seven minutes left in the first quarter and one tie that happened with five minutes left in the first quarter. It was still the second-best Christmas game in Cavalier history. For one it was their most dominant win on Christmas, but it was also foreshadowing the future reign of LeBron James.