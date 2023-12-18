Cleveland Cavaliers: Ranking the 5 best Christmas Day games in team history
Christmas is a special time and has come with memorable NBA moments. Here are the best Christmas games in Cavalier history.
1. 2016: Cavaliers defeat Warriors 109-108
Everybody knew that this game was going to be number one because many consider this the greatest Christmas Day game ever. The anticipation of this game was greater than almost every other regular season game.
The Cavaliers and the Warriors faced off in the 2015 NBA finals, which the Warriors won in six games. Many had put a small asterisk next to it because the Cavaliers were playing without two All-Stars in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.
Then, in 2016 the Warriors won 73 games, most in NBA history, and matched up with the Cavaliers again. The Warriors were up 3-1 in the series and then lost three straight allowing the Cavaliers to pull off the greatest comeback in NBA history. Feeling like there may not be a chance to win again with their current team, the Warriors signed Kevin Durant, creating what would arguably become the greatest team in NBA history.
This game between the re-constructed Warriors and Cavaliers was the first matchup they would have all season. This game was intended to be an NBA Finals teaser and it was, becoming a game for the ages.
This game had 11 ties, five lead changes, and a 14-point comeback for the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter. The last five minutes included big play after big play for the Cavaliers. An Iman Shumpert 3, Richard Jefferson poster, LeBron James dunk, Kyrie Irving layup, and a LeBron poster to take a 105-103 lead. Then Draymond Green had a dunk and Steph Curry hit a 3 to give the Warriors a 108-105 lead. Irving took over in the last 40 seconds scoring a layup and a game-winning turnaround jumpshot over Klay Thompson.
In the game, LeBron had 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 assists. Irving had 25 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, and 7 steals, the most on Christmas Day. Kevin Love had 20 points also. For the Warriors Kevin Durant had 36 points and 16 rebounds, Thompson had 24 points, Green had 16 points, and Curry had 15 points.
The late fourth quarter comeback, the anticipation of a finals rematch but the Warriors adding Kevin Durant, and arguably the greatest team ever lose in the fashion they did makes this the best Christmas Day game in Cavaliers history.