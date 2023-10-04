Toasty Buns: 5 college football coaches on the hot seat midway through 2023
It's gettin' hot in herre! These five college football head coaches are not living up to the lofty expectations at their Power Five gigs. They are feeling some pressure and heat from the hot seat.
By John Buhler
1. Pat Narduzzi has beaten Wofford, and that is it, leading Pitt this season
This needs to end. The expiration date on the Pat Narduzzi era of Pitt football has come and gone. We are left with a perpetually angry man who may have seen the sport he loves sadly pass him by. Two years ago, Kenny "The Fake Slide King" Pickett was too busy playing Whippleball for us to realize that maybe Narduzzi is not the man best equipped to handle Pitt's future. They are now 1-4 on the season.
The Panthers' lone win came over ... Wofford. Since beating the Terriers at Acrisure, Pitt has proceeded to go 0-4 in Power Five play with losses to regional rival Cincinnati, rival West Virginia and then 0-2 in ACC play, with bad losses to North Carolina and ... Virginia Tech. When Brent Pry's Hokies beat you by three scores in conference play, it says everything you need to know about Pitt.
With the likes of Duke, Florida State, Louisville and Notre Dame left on their schedule, do you really think Pitt wins one of those games? At this point, Narduzzi's squad has to beat Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, as well as Syracuse and Boston College at home, to have any shot of getting to 6-6. I think it is time to rip the band-aid off and get a new face of Pitt football. Narduzzi has run his course.
At this point in time, why would Michigan State entertain possibly bringing him back to East Lansing?