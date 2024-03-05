3 things we love and 2 things we hate from Andy Staples' proposed CFB super league
Andy Staples' proposed college football super league got a lot of things right, and so much wrong.
By John Buhler
We hate that some fantastic programs got left on the cutting room floor
While I totally agree that ACC and Big 12 schools like North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Kansas State and Utah need to be part of whatever this newfangled super league is, capping the number at 48 teams, strictly for divisibility and television network reasons doesn't land well with me. I hate to see teams like Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor and TCU get essentially "relegated" in this.
What I would do is kick this out to something like 64, maybe even 96, teams. That way, anybody who wants to be part of major college football can realistically be a part of it. There are well over 300 teams playing at the highest level in men's college basketball. In an era where more and more teams are making the leap up from FCS, Group of Five or whatever, we don't need to be gatekeepers in this.
I just think that less isn't better in doing a super league. We have been fighting over the last several years to make college football a national sport again. Not to say downgrading some mid-tier Power Five teams will completely hurt the product, but all it takes is for one great head coach and one big-pocketed booster to change the paradigm of an entire college program. The game needs to evolve.
Because no Power Four league worth its weight in salt will accept relegation, it is not a super league.